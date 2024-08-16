Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Bags Baseball Silver

THE Zimbabwe Under-18 Baseball Five team have booked their place at the Africa World Cup qualifiers after bagging a silver medal at the recently held regional qualifiers in South Africa.

Five had been slated to battle it out for the two spots for the Africa Cup qualifiers before the withdrawal of Zambia.

This left Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, and Botswana fighting for honours.

They came second best to hosts South Africa, which was enough to secure them a spot at the Africa edition of the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for December.

Two teams will battle it out for the two slots at the World Cup at the Africa World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe were making its debut appearance at the regional qualifiers and Baseball5 Commission chairperson, Kudzionera Madhodha, who was the head of the delegation at the tourney described the team's qualification, as a big achievement.

"It is an exciting time for us.

"Participating at our first qualifiers and qualifying for the Africa World Cup qualifiers means a lot to us and we are excited with the qualification.

"We are now looking forward to the Africa Cup World Cup qualifiers where we are aiming to make history by qualifying for the World Cup," said Madhodha.

Madhodha paid tribute to Mother Touch Group of Schools for playing a pivotal role in the team's success by providing training camps and resources ahead of the tournament.

"Our participation at the tournament was a team effort and we would like to thank the parents for the support they gave to their children to enable us to participate at the regional tournament.

"Apart from the support we received from the parents, we would also like to thank Mother Touch Group of Schools for helping us with the training camps and other resources that made this trip a success.

"We are indebted to their support and we are looking forward to continued support as we prepare for the Africa World Cup qualifiers in December," said Madhodha.