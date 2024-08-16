Zimbabwe: Hearty Boost for Women's Football

A MASSIVE game-changer is looming for the often-troubled Women's Soccer League following revelations that they have secured a hearty and yet staggering US$320 000 sponsorship package from the domestic game's all-weather friend - Prophet Walter Magaya.

The Women's game has been unbranded for several years, occasionally depending on the small allocations they get from ZIFA courtesy of the FIFA Forward funds allocated to the association by the world body.

Although parties to the mega-deal have been keeping their cards close to their chests, on the finer details of the package, it has emerged that the Heart Group of companies, owned by Magaya, are behind the mission to revive the Women's game.

A function at which the mega-deal is to be unpacked is scheduled for Yadah Hotel tomorrow.

Magaya is, however, no stranger to helping and promoting the women's game.

He has previously supported the Mighty Warriors through ZIFA, on their Africa Cup of Nations and COSAFA causes.

Yesterday he reiterated his commitment and wish to play a key role in the development of the girl child.

"It cheers me up to play a role in the development of local football particularly in women's football which appears to be neglected most of the time," Magaya said.

"Women's football, have a tremendous potential and I am honoured to be a part of its growth and I urge more people to join the Heart initiative to give more life to our girls.

"Our little efforts can make a huge difference if we all gather the little that we have to support women's football because they also deserve better."

Apart from the financial aspect of the deal, the WSL clubs will have access to both the Heart Stadium and its B arena for their league matches.

Most of the Women's games are currently being played at some selected high schools

The intervention by the Heart Group should also be sweet music in the ears of the clubs, given that 2023 champions Herentals had no prize money to show for their success.

Herentals will this afternoon get into battle in Malawi for the COSAFA edition of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifier in which they are representing Zimbabwe.

They will begin their Champions League campaign with a midday clash against Namibian side FC Ongos at the COSAFA tournament in Blantyre, Malawi.

With a lucrative deal now on the table, it also means some of the clubs, who were failing to fulfil fixtures and reducing the league into a social division, will now be able to make it to their assignments.

Apart from the league championship, the 16 clubs will also feature in a Heart knock-out tournament, a development that should add excitement and competition in the Women's game. This is also expected to attract top female talent while inspiring a new generation of female footballers, especially in an era in which both FIFA and CAF are now putting a lot of resources and emphasis on the growth of the women's game.

Although ZIFA's Normalisation Committee had pledged to set aside US$200 000 at the start of the year for Women's football somehow the move seemed to have hit a snag amid indications of a fallout between the association and the then WFL leadership.

Three years ago, FIFA had set aside US$500 000 as part of a Covid-19 package set for the resumption of Women's football but Felton Kambambo's ZIFA leadership allegedly diverted the funds to other uses and in the end, the WFL remained in limbo while their male counterparts started playing again.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Women Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tomorrow, a ray of hope will now filter through the dark cloud that has been hovering over the Girl Child with both the league and the knockout tourney being sponsored while assistance with playing kits and equipment will be provided.

It will not just be about a boost for the women's league tomorrow as Heart Group have also sought to reward skipper Hilton Mudariki and his triumphant senior national rugby side who were recently crowned the 2024 Rugby Africa Champions.

Their success at the Africa Cup tournament in Uganda helped the Sables take a giant stride in their quest for qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

The Sables are seeking to end Zimbabwe's long wait to feature at the Rugby World Cup which has now stretched 33 years.