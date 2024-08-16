Zimbabwe: 120kw Dete Solar Plant Construction Nears Completion

Conrad Mupesa, Mashonaland West Bureau

THE setting up of a 120 kW solar plant at Dete in Hurungwe is nearing completion with commissioning slated for next month.

The project which is expected to connect tens of villagers, and social amenities including schools and clinics, is being spearheaded by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) through funding from a developmental partner, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The move dovetails with President Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no place or person behind towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

REA's provincial manager, Engineer Last Sauramba, commended the project.

"This is one of the biggest solar plants we are setting up in the province whose purpose is to connect communities and social amenities to electricity. The project is expected to connect villagers, business centres, schools and a clinic to the grid.

"Works are progressing well and we hope to commission it anytime soon," he said.

The beneficiaries will, however, access the power after purchasing electricity tokens as done by their urban counterparts.

"Each household and any facility connected to the grid will have to purchase tokens to access uninterrupted electricity supply."

Hurungwe Rural District Council's acting chief executive officer, Ms Felistas Muteta commended REA for bringing development to the marginalised area of the district.

"Dete is one of the remote areas we have in the district and, connecting to electricity will transform the area," she said.

Area legislator, Cde Pax Muringazuva said he was going to roll out income-generating projects for youths and women in the area now that its connected .

"To cut rural-to-urban migration and movement, we are going to set up mini industrial hubs in the area where our youths will benefit through welding and sewing among other projects that rely on electricity," Cde Muringazuva said.

Recently, REA connected Gadza schools, business centres and clinics in the Sanyati district to the solar grid where it received plaudits.

Information communication technology (ICT) learning has since been introduced at the schools while Gadza Clinic, is now able to keep various medicines that require refrigeration.

REA spokesperson Mr Johannes Nyamayedenga said the agency is working on such initiatives in all rural areas.

"We are rolling it out across the rural provinces. We have two categories of solar systems, we have what we call the institutional solar plants and the community solar plant," said Mr Nyamayedenga.