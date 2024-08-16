Zimbabwe: Transporter Up for Stealing U.S.$72k Chrome

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A transporter has been arrested and remanded in court for allegedly diverting six loaded trucks with chrome concentrate worth US$72 000 which he was supposed to take to South Africa for onward shipment to China.

Xu Jinxi appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo facing charges of theft of trust property and was released on US$300 bail.

According to the State, in March this year, Qingu Investments represented by Zhang Xu had chrome concentrates stockpiled at Mutorashanga, Mashonaland West, and wanted transport to ferry this to South Africa for further shipment to China.

Mr Zhang heard Xu would assist them in transporting the concentrate as he was in the transport business. It was agreed he would follow all statutory requirements and deliver the concentrate to COSCO warehouse in South Africa for further shipment to China.

Between 20 April and 23 May, Mr Zhang assigned Xu 52x30 tonne truckloads of chrome concentrate to transport to South Africa and the cash required for customs duty payments, the court heard.

It is alleged that Xu loaded all the 52 trucks but only delivered 46 and diverted the other six to unknown destination. Xu was paid US$26 000 cash by Mr Zhang for duty.

Beside the six large truckloads, another two truckloads which had 11 tonnes of chrome concentrate with a value of US$1 980 also went missing.

On Friday, after Xu became evasive over the missing trucks, Mr Zhang reported the alleged thefts of concentrate.