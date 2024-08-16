Zimbabwe: Charumbira Denies Wrongdoing in Trial

The trial of City of Harare principal town planner Priscilla Charumbira, who allegedly approved changing recreational land to commercial land without the required approval of the Local Government and Public Works Minister, continued yesterday with a witness testifying on land transfer procedures.

Mrs Wadzanai Vutuza, the City of Harare principal town planner, was cross-examined by defence lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

Prof Madhuku suggested that Charumbira did not need to obtain a ministerial approval to convert recreational land to industrial land before selling it because the particular land in question could not be regarded as land recently acquired under the Urban Councils Act.

Council minutes produced in court in July 2016 show that Harare City had approved the sale of the land.

In contrast, the State alleged that Charumbira committed fraud and abused her power by failing to obtain the necessary approvals.

Mrs Vutuza further told the court that there were no contractual documents that articulate the town planner's responsibilities, stating that they all know what is expected of them by word of mouth.

Prosecutor, Mr Ephraim Zinyandu alleges that between May 2016 and November 2017, Charumbira made misrepresentations to induce the Harare City Council to dispose of a recreational property to Tulabelle and Atticus Investments for $450 000, contrary to town planning statutes.

Charumbira, allegedly usurped the powers of the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing by advertising the property for sale without initiating the change of reservation process.

The court heard that Charumbira created a retrospective site plan to suit the advertisement and approved the subdivision of the property without following the necessary procedures.

Prof Madhuku said his client was pleading not guilty and that she is denying both the main and alternative charges in their entirety.

He argued that Charumbira did not create or approve the proposed subdivision on Stand Number 40600, as this was impossible under the City of Harare's systems.

The trial continues tomorrow, with the State leading another witness.