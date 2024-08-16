Zimbabwe: Sakunda Oil Dembare's CAF Quest

Dynamos chairman, Moses Maunganidze, has hailed the club's principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings for oiling the club's latest expedition on the continent.

The energy giants have taken care of all of DeMbare's financial needs ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg fixture against ZESCO United of Zambia at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday.

Dynamos, returning to African club football for the first time in a decade, are expected to fly out to Botswana today.

An advance team, led by club chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze, left Harare yesterday to lay the groundwork ahead of the team's arrival.

DeMbare, who have been on a mission to galvanise support for Sunday's game are expecting hundreds of local supporters to travel to Gaborone and rally behind them.

There are also thousands of Zimbabweans living in Botswana, whom they believe will be at the National Sports Stadium.

"I think we are ready for a return to continental club football," Maunganidze told Zimpapers Sports. "Above all, I want to thank our anchor sponsor, Sakunda Holdings, they have done extremely well.

"They have taken care of all our needs, and I need to stress our appreciation to them."

Dynamos will spend a week in Gaborone and then fly out to Ndola in Zambia for the return leg.

"The team is leaving tomorrow (today) for Botswana, via Johannesburg and we will spend seven days in Botswana.

"After playing on the 18th of August, we will leave Gaborone on the 22nd for Ndola via Johannes-burg again.

"Then on the 24th, we play our return leg.

"We leave Zambia for Zimbabwe on the 25th," added Maunganidze.

Their seven-day stay in Botswana will be smooth, thanks to the extra support, they have received from Zimbabwean businessman Tendani Sebata, who owns 80 percent of Botswana's most successful club, Township Rollers.

"Township Rollers have given us the training ground and other amenities for use.

"They discounted us on several other key logistics."

Sebata, who was born and bred in rural Beitbridge, has since affirmed his support for Dynamos.

"I am a Zimbabwean with a strong desire to see Zimbabwean football develop.

"Since we have a club in Botswana, I feel Dynamos being a team from my country should enjoy this benefit," Sebata said from his Gaborone base.

"Township Rollers will assist Dynamos in settling.

"Dynamos will also be free to use our training facilities and we will also assist them with other logistical issues," he said.

Resultantly, DeMbare will feel at home even as they are playing home away from Gaborone, as Zimbabwe currently does not have a CAF-certified stadium that can host international matches.

The absence of a suitable facility in the country has come as a blessing in disguise for the Zimbabweans living in Botswana who will now get a chance to watch DeMbare from close range. "We have also arranged two buses to ferry supporters from Harare to Gaborone, over and above what the supporters have done on their own.

"We need to have the numbers in Gaborone and I am happy that we also have supporters taking off from Bulawayo while others will connect from Johannesburg," Maunganidze said.

Despite Dynamos struggling for consistency in the Premiership, their return to continental football has drawn some anxiety and excitement from their supporters, who are hoping that Lloyd Chigowe's men will punch above their weight in the Confederation Cup.

It is the first time in a decade that Dynamos are featuring in a CAF inter-cub competition, having beaten league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 in the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup final at Baobab, last December.

Just like Dynamos, Ngezi are also on the road as they make their Champions League debut in Zambia where they are using the Heroes Stadium as their adopted home.

Chigowe who was thrust into the hot seat following the departure of Genesis Mangombe will have to summon all his technical wits and help sharpen the misfiring Dynamos attack, which has been their Achilles Heel, this season.

By the time the lanky coach was elevated to head the technical department, the CAF registration widow had closed, which would mean he has to get the most out of the material that Mangombe had assembled.

"We will make do with what we have. Besides, we are working on tactics that allows us to get goals from different sources," Chigowe said. He will bank on the international experience of 32-year-old Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob, who has previously played and scored against ZESCO United.

Urikhob was still on the books of Tanzanian side Young Africans when he featured in the Champions League 2-1 losing cause for Young Africans against ZESCO United at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola on September 28, 2019. Skipper Frank Makarati, the Moyo twins Elvis and Kevin, as well as Ghanaian import Frederick Ansah Botchway, are also among the Dynamos players who boast some continental football experience.

Sunday's game also provides such players as Tanaka Shandirwa and Emmanuel Jalai with a platform to shine.