Zimbabwe: Freedom Fighters Express Joy Over Liberation Awards

Former freedom fighters in Bulawayo who were among the 2 000 recipients of medals on Heroes Day, have expressed their joy and pride at receiving the honour, saying the medals symbolise and immortalise their contributions to the country's liberation struggle.

President Mnangagwa conferred seven medals to heroic citizens and 2 000 medals to war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, acknowledging their role in the liberation struggle.

Each of the country's 10 provinces had 200 recipients. President Mnangagwa emphasised that the medals serve to memorialise and honour their contributions to the liberation struggle.

In separate interviews, recipients of the awards spoke highly of the medals, noting that they will be cherished family heirlooms.

Zanu PF Bulawayo Women's League chairperson, Cde Rejoice Sibanda, a survivor of the 1978 Mkushi bombing in Zambia, expressed her gratitude, highlighting the significance of receiving such recognition and the broader acknowledgement of women's roles in the liberation struggle.

"It is an honour to receive this medal and we are privileged because some people died before they received such medals. We want to express our gratitude to the President for seeing it fit for us to have these medals conferred on us," she said.

"I'm also excited that several other women also received the medals as it amplifies the role that was played by women in the liberation struggle."

Cde Sibanda said the country's liberation brought equal opportunities for women.

"We are happy that as women we are now accorded equal opportunities just like men. The country's laws have also become protective and favourable to women thereby enabling them to pursue their goals and dreams," she said.

Cde Norman Mkandla, another recipient, described the medal as a priceless honour for those that sacrificed their lives to liberate the country.

"This is a great honour to receive the independence medal. It recognises my contributions to the liberation struggle. We joined the liberation struggle when we were young and by then I was working at a certain shoe manufacturing company in Gweru," he said.

"I was involved in political activism under ZAPU. We left the comfort of our homes to join the armed struggle and it is an honour that we are recognised for our efforts."

Cde Mkandla said the medal means a lot to him and his family.

"My family is proud that I have received the medal, but I think some people don't understand the concept of being conferred with this medal. They think it is supposed to come with a monetary benefit, but to us, it is important as it is recognition of our contribution in liberating the country which is a priceless effort," he said.

Cde Mkandla said the medal is part of his legacy as a freedom fighter that will live forever.

Cde Zibion Sibanda who joined the armed struggle after being pained by unfair labour practices, said the medal is a befitting recognition of the sacrifices he made.

"This is a great recognition from our Government and I appreciate this medal. It is befitting for any freedom fighter as it recognises the sacrifices that we made when we joined the armed struggle," said Cde Sibanda.

"When I joined the armed struggle I was 26-years-old and we were considered to be very old then. I'm proud that I joined the war that brought our independence."

Former ZIPRA zonal commander Cde Andrew Ndlovu, although pleased to be recognised, urged the Government to expedite the processing of medals and pensions, emphasising the urgency of honouring and supporting the war veterans.

"We also have people who have not received their pensions despite having been vetted.

"There is a need for the Government to expedite the payment of their pensions because our comrades are dying," said Cde Ndlovu.