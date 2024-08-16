Kenya: KAA Says Measures in Place for Seamless Airport Operations Amid Talks On Workers Strike

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) says contingency measures are in place to ensure seamless airport operations amid talks to avert workers strike set for Monday.

In a statement to the press Friday, KAA emphasized its commitment to upholding high standards of service even if the planned strike takes place.

"In preparation for the potential strike action scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2024, the authority has put necessary contingency measures in place to ensure that airport operations continue without any disruptions," the statement read.

The dispute centers around the planned leasing of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to a private operator.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) had on August 11 served KAA with a seven-day strike notice.

The union's primary grievance is the proposed public-private partnership with Indian firm Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

"On Monday we will be serving KAA and all organizations within the aviation sector on strike notice. Last week we gave the government seven days to meet our demands. We don't intend to launch a strike on Monday. But we will pull our members out of work for purposes of delivering the strike notice," said KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema.

He criticized the government for allegedly failing to meet legal requirements for public participation and for not involving union members, who he claims are crucial stakeholders.

The union's demands include halting the privatization of JKIA and making management changes at both KAA and Kenya Airways.

Ndiema also expressed concerns that Adani's plans to privatize the airport could lead to job losses, claiming that the company intends to reduce the workforce.

This development follows earlier protests against the proposed deal.

On July 23, demonstrators staged an "Occupy JKIA" protest, driven by public outcry over the perceived sale of the airport to the Indian company.

The government has reassured the public that it is considering the public-private partnership to modernize the airport, enhance passenger experience, and increase traffic.

KAA however says Negotiations between the Ministry of Roads and Transport, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, KAA Management, and KAWU are ongoing, with the hope of reaching a consensus before the scheduled strike action.

