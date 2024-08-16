Tells appointees to balance professionalism with practical judgment

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged new appointees to approach their tasks professionally, apply common sense and make sound judgments when necessary.

She said common sense should be employed judiciously, with diligence and always with the public interest in mind.

During her speech at State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday after the swearing-in ceremony, the Head of State explained that the recent changes and reshuffles in government positions are part of efforts to enhance efficiency across different sectors.

"You have taken two oaths, one to your God, according to your faith, and to the Tanzanian people and the other is the oath of integrity.

As I am heading to Zimbabwe to attend Southern African Development Community (SADC) meetings, I won't be able to speak with you in detail today.

However, I will meet with each of you individually in your respective sectors for further discussions upon my return," President Samia said.

The ceremony marked the official swearing-in of the new appointees, signalling a fresh wave of leadership across various sectors.

President Samia left the country yesterday for Harare, Zimbabwe, where she will participate in the 44th SADC Summit.

The summit, scheduled for tomorrow, marks a pivotal moment for President Samia, as she will assume the Chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation from the current chair, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango said that all appointees are experienced leaders with senior roles within the government.

"The oaths you have taken are serious; I urge you to live up to them in your appointed positions," he said.

He added that both President Samia and the Tanzanian people expect them to provide excellent service, working diligently and collaborating with other leaders to advance the nation's progress.

Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma said that the appointed leaders must uphold the trust bestowed upon them by the President and the Tanzanian people.

"This trust will enable you to enforce laws and regulations effectively," Prof Juma said.

He also noted that a major challenge in developing countries is not just institutional shortcomings but also personal behaviours and cultural practices that can obstruct the effective implementation of laws.

"When new leaders go to their workplaces, they must reflect on whether their attitudes or behaviours could prevent the law from functioning effectively," he advised.

He added, "Democracy relies on individuals fulfilling their obligations under the law; you have both rights and duties to your country and institution.

It is important to uphold both," On Wednesday, President Samia made a minor cabinet reshuffle, resulting in several key changes.

Some of the newly appointed and reassigned leaders include Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, who has been appointed Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs; William Lukuvi, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination) taking over from Jenista Mhagama, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana has been transferred to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Before this new role, Ambassador Chana was Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, succeeding Angellah Kairuki, who has been appointed Presidential Advisor. Other appointees include Hamza Johari, who has been appointed Attorney General.

Before this appointment, Mr Johari was the Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

He succeeds Judge Dr Eliezer Feleshi, who has been appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal.