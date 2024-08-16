Kenya: Govt Keen On Extending SGR Phase Two to Kisumu, Malaba

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing'Oei, has announced the government's intention to extend the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kisumu port and Malaba.

This ambitious project aims to bolster regional connectivity and facilitate trade across the continent.

Sing'Oei's comments came during a tour of the SGR facility in Nairobi with a group of African ambassadors.

He emphasized that the National Treasury is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to secure necessary financing for this phase of the project.

The extension of the railway is set against the backdrop of the upcoming China-Africa Cooperation summit scheduled for September 3.

"We are here to witness an important infrastructure project," he said.

"Connectivity is core to development; it unlocks the potential of our continent and powers investment."

The second phase of the SGR will be undertaken under China's Belt and Road Initiative, reflecting a continued commitment to enhancing infrastructure across Africa.

Sing'Oei highlighted the critical role of seamless road and rail networks in spurring intercontinental trade and integrating the African market.

The SGR project is part of the larger Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, which aims to create trade corridors between Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

The Kenyan portion of the railway will stretch from Mariakani in Mombasa County, passing through the Lamu Port, and extending to Isiolo.

The line will further connect to Moyale in northern Kenya, which borders Ethiopia.

Phase one of the SGR, which was completed at a cost of Sh 656 billion, has been recognized as Kenya's most expensive infrastructure development.

The extension to Kisumu port and Malaba is expected to enhance Kenya's role as a key regional transport hub and stimulate economic growth across the East African region.