Kenya: Fake Facebook Post Claims Kenyan Legislator Babu Owino Plans to Quit Opposition ODM Party Ahead of 2027 Elections

16 August 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

Fake Facebook post claims Kenyan legislator Babu Owino plans to quit opposition ODM party ahead of 2027 elections

A screenshot of a Facebook post apparently by Kenyan politician Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino, is circulating on social media. According to the post, Owino may leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to form his own party for the 2027 elections.

The post claims that Owino is frustrated with the current dynamics of the party, despite his respect for party leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga.

"With or Without ODM my future is still Luminous. I can form my party and vie on 2027. RAILA ODINGA is my political Father But I can't take it from him anymore no matter the consequences. Nonsense!"

Owino is a member of parliament for the Embakasi East constituency, located in the capital Nairobi. He is also a prominent ODM member and Odinga ally.

Odinga leads the Azimio la Umoja coalition, which includes ODM. The coalition has criticised president William Ruto's economic policies, particularly the Finance Bill 2024, which has led to widespread protests.

On 11 July 2024, Ruto dissolved his cabinet in response to the protests. In a controversial move weeks later, he included ODM members in his new cabinet.

Odinga supported Ruto's proposal for national talks to find a way out of the crisis. Owino, a former student leader, publicly opposed Odinga, choosing to side with the protesters regardless of the consequences.

The screenshot also appears here and here. But did Owino really post this on his timeline? We checked.

Ignore fake post

The post contains several grammatical errors and spelling mistakes that are unlikely to be found in a legitimate post by Owino.

We also did not find the post on his Facebook timeline.

On 2 August, Owino flagged the post in question as fake on his official Facebook page.

"The bloggers cooking such fake news should be well trained on matters grammar before basking in the glory of their ignorance," he wrote.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.