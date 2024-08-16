Kenya: Fake Facebook Post Claims Kenyan Legislator Babu Owino Plans to Quit Opposition ODM Party Ahead of 2027 Elections

Fake Facebook post claims Kenyan legislator Babu Owino plans to quit opposition ODM party ahead of 2027 elections

A screenshot of a Facebook post apparently by Kenyan politician Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino, is circulating on social media. According to the post, Owino may leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to form his own party for the 2027 elections.

The post claims that Owino is frustrated with the current dynamics of the party, despite his respect for party leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga.

"With or Without ODM my future is still Luminous. I can form my party and vie on 2027. RAILA ODINGA is my political Father But I can't take it from him anymore no matter the consequences. Nonsense!"

Owino is a member of parliament for the Embakasi East constituency, located in the capital Nairobi. He is also a prominent ODM member and Odinga ally.

Odinga leads the Azimio la Umoja coalition, which includes ODM. The coalition has criticised president William Ruto's economic policies, particularly the Finance Bill 2024, which has led to widespread protests.

On 11 July 2024, Ruto dissolved his cabinet in response to the protests. In a controversial move weeks later, he included ODM members in his new cabinet.

Odinga supported Ruto's proposal for national talks to find a way out of the crisis. Owino, a former student leader, publicly opposed Odinga, choosing to side with the protesters regardless of the consequences.

The screenshot also appears here and here. But did Owino really post this on his timeline? We checked.

Ignore fake post

The post contains several grammatical errors and spelling mistakes that are unlikely to be found in a legitimate post by Owino.

We also did not find the post on his Facebook timeline.

On 2 August, Owino flagged the post in question as fake on his official Facebook page.

"The bloggers cooking such fake news should be well trained on matters grammar before basking in the glory of their ignorance," he wrote.