Africa: IFRC Scale Up Mpox Response in Africa As Global Health Emergency Declared

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is ramping up response efforts over the surge of mpox cases across Africa. It has triggered WHO and Africa CDC to declare the epidemic a public health emergency of international and continental concern over the past three days.

With more than 17,000 suspected or confirmed cases and a devastating death toll of 500 deaths in at least 12 countries, the epidemic has surpassed the scale of previous years. The case fatality rate is at 3.2%. The situation is alarming with the rapid spread among newly at-risk populations, and international spread to areas that have never experienced mpox.

Mohammed Omer Mukhier, IFRC Regional Director says:

"The sharp increase in mpox cases in Africa is deeply concerning and a serious public health concern. This isn't just a local issue; it's a continental threat that demands immediate and coordinated action. In DRC, since last year, together with DRC Red Cross teams, we have been supporting affected communities but more needs to be done, in close liaison with mobilised Ministries of Health, as the situation evolves and expands rapidly across Africa."

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has experienced 92% of cases in this growing epidemic, but rapid spread in other countries is putting new communities at risk. A new Clade 1b variant, about which we are still learning, has emerged in the DRC and is now spreading to neighbouring countries including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. Other African nations are reporting suspected cases along with resurgence of previous mpox outbreaks. Unlike the previous outbreaks, epidemics associated both with new and pre-existing types of the mpox virus are growing, affecting new communities. The new variant, while linked with sexual contact, is affecting people of all ages and backgrounds.

Bronwyn Nichol, IFRC, Senior Officer, Public Health in Emergencies says:

"The mpox epidemic is a stark reminder that viruses know no borders. Shortages in testing, treatment, and vaccines demand a coordinated global response, including increased access to vaccine stocks in Africa. A unified effort is essential to protect vulnerable populations and prevent needless suffering and death."

In the DRC, the DRC Red Cross has been supporting the government response by sharing trusted and accurate health information with communities, conducting community-based surveillance to detect and report suspected cases, providing psychosocial support to affected people, and supporting with community-based hygiene promotion measures. A community-based approach will support victims against stigma. Those showing signs and symptoms are supported early before further transmission.

Grégoire Mateso, President DRC Red Cross, says:

"The past year has been difficult. The emergence of a new and potentially more transmissible variant of mpox like Clade 1b gravely affects containment. We have seen firsthand how a shortage of testing, vaccines and treatment kits can hamper efforts to contain the disease. There is also need for more public awareness to manage stigma, early detection and isolation of cases."

The DRC Red Cross is expanding its response to the mpox outbreak, leveraging many years of community-based epidemic preparedness work. Through the Community Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness Programme (CP3) and the Programmatic Partnership the DRC Red Cross, with technical support from IFRC and French Red Cross, has been building health resilience in communities across the country, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to quickly detect, prevent and respond to disease outbreaks.

Red Cross societies in neighbouring countries that are responding to their first cases of mpox are rapidly scaling support to communities, to help detect and respond to new cases to reduce illness and deaths and limit the spread of the virus. Burundi Red Cross is supporting their Ministry of Health to respond to the rapid increase in mpox cases with support from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF).

The IFRC is at the forefront of the response to the mpox outbreak in Africa, with extensive experience managing previous disease outbreaks, such as Ebola and COVID-19. With a vast network of more than 4 million volunteers and 14,000 staff across the continent, the IFRC network is providing critical support to governments, including community-based surveillance, risk communication and community engagement, and mental health services.

As the mpox epidemic continues to spread, the IFRC calls for increased global support to contain the crisis through increased access to testing, treatment, and vaccines for at-risk populations across the continent, along with sustained community-based action, which improves the effectiveness of epidemic response actions.

