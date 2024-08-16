Kenya: Labour Ministry Introducing Early Warning Systems to Address Potential Industrial Unrest - CS Mutua

Nairobi — Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has asserted that the Ministry is introducing early warning systems to address potential industrial unrest.

Mutua who officially took over the Labour docket highlighted the need for relevant Stakeholders in various ministries to engage in open dialogue in order to address challenges raised and reach consensus.

"As the new Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, I wish to express my deep concern regarding the currently announced strikes. My Ministry, as a neutral mediator, is introducing an early warning system to address potential industrial unrest early on, encouraging open dialogue and genuine commitments for everyone involved," he said.

Mutua remarks come amid looming teachers strike ahead of schools re-opening for third term learning.

Both the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) threatened to down their tools as a result of the government's failure to honour the implementation of the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

CS Mutua urged the teacher unions to give the incoming Cabinet Secretaries some time to consider the complaints raised and later on engage in dialogue.

"I am confident that the unions, which represent the interests of workers, are aware of the current economic, social, and political situation in the country. I believe they are patriotic and forward-thinking and therefore urge them to embrace dialogue," he stated.

He assured that the newly reconstituted government following recent Cabinet purge by President William Ruto is committed to listening and acting on the will of the people.