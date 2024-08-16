Kenya: Stop Seeking Sympathy, UDA Tells Malala Over Gachagua Impeachment Claims

Nairobi — Interim United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Hassan Omar has warned his predecessor Cleophas Malala against imputing improper motives on influential politicians in the party following his ouster from the party position.

The party accused the Former Kakamega Senator of seeking sympathy and playing political theatrics by linking Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah in unfounded impeachment claims against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Thursday, Malala accused senior party officials of orchestrating a plan to impeaching the Deputy President by alleging Ichung'wah and Mbarire executed his illegal removal which would subsequently followed by the impeachment of Gachagua.

"We wish to caution Malala against roping the Party and particularly its Chairperson and the Majority Leader in the political shenanigans of an unfounded claim of Deputy President's impeachment and seek his sympathies through any other means," Omar said.

Malala was ousted as UDA Secretary General following weeks of intense wrangles in the party.

Malala was kicked out of the position during a National Executive Council meeting presided over by the party's National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire.

"The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately," the party said in a statement.

Omar emphasized that Malala was legally and procedurally removed from office as the Secretary General of UDA, a decision which was ratified by the Registrar of Political Parties.

He explained the political outfit top organ which is the National Executive Committee (NEC) reached a collective decision to unanimously replace him following his failure to steer the ruling coalition.

"Malala's colorless stint as Secretary General was characterized by melodrama, toxicity, missteps, discord, ruin; a failed leadership in all aspects," the East Africa Legislative Assembly MP said.

"Let the authors and sponsors of this script perform their poems and plays in other theatres of political deceit and sympathy seeking," Omar added.

