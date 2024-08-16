Morocco: Health Minister Holds Meeting to Examine Mpox Outbreak Developments

Rabat — Minister of Health and Social Protection Khalid Ait Taleb held a meeting on Friday with the scientific committee to examine developments in the epidemiological situation of Mpox at national and international level.

The meeting was part of the Kingdom's proactive measures and ongoing efforts, in line with the High Royal Directives, to monitor and assess the epidemiological situation, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said in a press release.

During the meeting, the effectiveness of the Kingdom's epidemiological vigilance and surveillance system was examined and evaluated, the ministry said, noting that this system has proved effective in the early detection of imported cases and ensures immediate and effective intervention.

At the meeting, Ait Taleb stressed the need to maintain efforts to strengthen this system, in line with the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In this regard, the treatment protocol approved to combat Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, was examined, emphasising the need to enforce compliance with the prescribed treatments and to make the necessary medical supplies available in order to ensure potential cases are treated in accordance with the highest health safety standards.

The scientific committee also praised the "success" of the treatment protocol currently adopted in Morocco, which, according to the ministry, has helped to treat identified cases without any serious health complications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the meeting, emphasis was also placed on the importance of enhancing efforts to raise awareness among all citizens, men and women alike, through offering preventive medical advice needed to combat the infection's outbreak.

In this vein, the Minister called for strengthening communication channels with all players in the health sector to ensure continuity of effective coordination and immediate response to any possible developments in the epidemiological situation.

The government official also expressed his department's commitment to continuing to work and coordinate with various national and international bodies and partners, so as to ensure protecting public health and combatting the spread of this epidemic.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection reiterates call to all citizens to display a spirit of responsibility and vigilance, to follow approved health guidelines and to monitor the situation by consulting official information sources.