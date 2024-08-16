South Africa: Justice Maya 'Equal to the Task' At Concourt, Says Minister Simelane

Chief Justice designate, Mandisa Maya is "capable" and equal to the task of heading South Africa's apex court - the Constitutional Court.

This is according to Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, who was speaking to SAnews on Friday.

The appointment of Justice Maya - who is the current Deputy Chief Justice - was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July following consultation, in accordance with Constitutional prescripts, with the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

"In Women's month, one is jubilant. We are not only jubilant because she's a woman, but we are jubilant that all the discriminatory laws, the hinderances which make women who are capable...to be able to reach their heights are being overcome.

"We are aware that even today there are still some difficulties that women leaders meet and face even though they are capable. We do believe that in her agenda, she will continue as she has been doing to fight against gender-based violence - a scourge and a pandemic that has been declared by the President," the Minister said.

Simelane told SAnews she is looking forward to seeing even more female representation on the bench.

"We will further promote women. Currently we are sitting at about 52% of female judges and I do believe that a combination of a female Minister and a female Chief Justice should be able to see us reach 60 to 70% because capable women are there in our justice system. Ours is just to ensure that they can be able to grow.

"Justice [Maya] is equal to the task, and I do believe that we are flying higher to ensuring that there will be access to justice for all South Africans," Simelane concluded.

She is expected to assume her duties on 1 September 2024.