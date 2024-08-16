Botswana Admires Zimbabwe's Economic Resilience

16 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

BOTSWANA's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Lemogang Kwape has applauded Zimbabwe for its economic resilience and its continued growth in the face of illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape being welcomed by Schweppes CEO Charles Msipa during a tour at the plant today.

Speaking after touring the Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited plant in Willowvale as part of the ongoing 44th SADC Summit, Dr Kwape said his country is committed to forming partnerships with Zimbabwe in the manufacturing sector.

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape taken on a tour of Schweppes plant today.

Dr Kwape said Zimbabwe's peaceful environment is a good ingredient for investments.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.