Southern Africa: SADC's Outgoing Chairman Arrives for Summit

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco has arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government tomorrow.

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon ahead of the regional bloc's 44th Summit.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa received President Lourenco at the airport in Harare.

Angola is a founding member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), having joined the regional bloc, formerly the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), at its formation in Lusaka, Zambia, in 1980.

The Angolan President is the outgoing chair of SADC and will be handing over the reins of the regional bloc to President Mnangagwa.

Angola has a population of 35,59 million.

It is the 23rd largest country in the world by area. It covers 1 245 700 square kilometres.

Its neighbours are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Zambia and Namibia.

Portuguese is the official language in Angola and indigenous languages spoken in that country are Umbundu, Kimbundu and Kikongo.

As of 2023, Angola's official estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was US$504,01 billion.