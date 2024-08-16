Southern Africa: SADC's Outgoing Chairman Arrives for Summit

16 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco has arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government tomorrow.

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon ahead of the regional bloc's 44th Summit.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa received President Lourenco at the airport in Harare.

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon ahead of the regional bloc's 44th Summit. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

Angola is a founding member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), having joined the regional bloc, formerly the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), at its formation in Lusaka, Zambia, in 1980.

The Angolan President is the outgoing chair of SADC and will be handing over the reins of the regional bloc to President Mnangagwa.

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon ahead of the regional bloc's 44th Summit.

Angola has a population of 35,59 million.

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon ahead of the regional bloc's 44th Summit.

It is the 23rd largest country in the world by area. It covers 1 245 700 square kilometres.

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon ahead of the regional bloc's 44th Summit.

Its neighbours are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Zambia and Namibia.

Portuguese is the official language in Angola and indigenous languages spoken in that country are Umbundu, Kimbundu and Kikongo.

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon ahead of the regional bloc's 44th Summit.

As of 2023, Angola's official estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was US$504,01 billion.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.