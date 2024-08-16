Southern Africa: DRC President Felix Tshisekedi Arrives for SADC Summit

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government tomorrow.

He was received by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi.

DRC was admitted into the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 1998, becoming the 13th member of the regional bloc.

The country has a population of 99,01 million.

It is the 11th largest country in the world by area and it covers 2 267 050 square kilometres.

The country is bordered by the Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania (across Lake Tanganyika), Zambia, Angola, the Cabinda exclave of Angola.

French is the official language in the DRC. It also has four national languages - Kituba (Kikongo), Swahili, Lingala and Tshiluba.

As of 2023, DRC's official estimated Gross Domestic Product was US$150,9 billion. The country's main economic resources are its mineral deposits.