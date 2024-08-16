Kenya: Metrotrans Invests Sh103mn in New Buses

16 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Logistic company MetroTrans Investment Limited has invested Sh103 million in new buses as it modernizes fleets.

The 14 Hino buses have been locally assembled by CFAO Mobility, Kenya's automotive distributor, and financed by Family Bank.

CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said the firm is committed to maintaining the highest technical and mechanical standards on locally assembled buses.

"With a decade-long partnership and a fleet of 37 Hino buses, we remain dedicated to providing vehicles that consistently deliver reliability and efficiency in your operations," Reel stated.

Reel added that the deal is part of the firm's goal to support Kenya's economy through technical knowledge transfer and training and create employment opportunities across its various lines of operations.

Nairobi is home to over 4 million residents, requiring a reliable public transportation system.

"With the new fleet, MetroTrans will be able to enhance its service delivery, expand its routes, and provide a safer and more comfortable experience for passengers," MetroTrans Chairman Oscar Rosanna said.

"This partnership has and will continue to be instrumental in helping us meet the growing demand for reliable public transportation."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.