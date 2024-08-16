South Africa: Justice Dept Works to Restore Integrity of State Attorney and Master's Offices

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is implementing a "robust" turnaround strategy for the Office of the State Attorney, following allegations of fraud, corruption and malfeasance.

This is according to Justice Minister Thembi Simelane who briefed the media in Pretoria on Friday.

"The Department is currently implementing a robust turnaround strategy within the Offices of the State Attorney. This strategy is designed to address allegations of fraud, malfeasance, and corruption, as identified by the Special Investigating Unit [SIU]," the Minister said.

The Minister said rooting out corrupt individuals at the office is paramount to maintaining its integrity.

The office has been dogged by reports of malfeasance.

In one instance, a lawyer for the State Attorney's office was arrested on charges following an SIU investigation and was released on bail of R20 000 for allegedly defrauding that office. In another incident, an assistant of the State Attorney - together with their co-accused - was ordered to pay back some R4.4 million after allegedly colluding to defraud the Gauteng Department of Health.

"We are committed to ensuring that all implicated individuals, regardless of their current employment status, are held accountable. This includes following through on the SIU's recommendations and initiating disciplinary proceedings where necessary.

"The integrity of the State Attorney's offices is paramount, and we will continue to enforce our anti-corruption strategy to protect state resources and maintain public trust," she explained.

Efficiency at the Master's Offices

Turning to the challenges at the Master's Offices, the Minister said reforms are being undertaken to maximise its effectiveness and efficiency.

"These reforms are part of our broader efforts to combat corruption and improve service delivery within the justice system.The turnaround strategy for the Master's Offices includes implementing the SIU's recommendations and enhancing oversight mechanisms to prevent future misconduct.

"We are focused on improving efficiency and customer service at all Master's service points through strategic collaboration with key stakeholders. Restoring public confidence in the Master's Offices is a top priority," Simelane said.