Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Thembi Simelane, says government remains dedicated to addressing claims arising from the Marikana tragedy.

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the Marikana tragedy.

On 16 August 2016, 34 mineworkers at the Lonmin mine in the North West were shot by police while they were demanding a salary of R12 500 a month.

Ten police officers were also killed in the days leading up to the Marikana massacre. Speaking at Friday's media briefing, Simelane described today as a "sombre chapter in the nation's history that continues to resonate deeply".

According to Simelane, about R352 million has been disbursed in claims related to Marikana.

"This reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure that those affected receive the compensation they are due," she said at the briefing held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in Pretoria.

The beneficiaries include the families of the 34 mine workers who lost their lives, as well as the injured and arrested mine workers.

"Each case has been assessed individually to ensure that compensation aligns with legal frameworks and court directives.

"We have resolved most aspects of the Marikana matter, apart from constitutional damages, which are currently under consideration by the Gauteng High Court. We remain committed to finalising this matter and ensuring that justice is served."

Meetings

Over the past few weeks, the Minister said her office has conducted a series of comprehensive meetings with management and branch heads to gain a detailed understanding of the department's operational challenges and opportunities.

They have also consulted with the entities reporting to the department and said they have received invaluable input from these briefings as they prepare for the new administration.

"We are grateful for the messages of support and constructive advice from various organisations and institutions within the justice cluster. These insights will be instrumental as we work together to uphold and promote fair justice practices," she explained.

Special Tribunal

In addition, the Minister said the department remains resolute in its commitment to bring perpetrators of corruption to justice.

The Special Tribunal, established in 2019, she stressed, continues to play a crucial role in recovering State funds lost to corruption.

To date, she said the Tribunal has successfully recovered an estimated R15 billion, demonstrating the effectiveness of this specialised judicial body.

She also announced that the Presidency will soon announce the names of the Judges of the Special Tribunal, ensuring that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has the judicial support necessary to pursue further cases of corruption and malfeasance.