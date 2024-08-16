South Africa: BMA Commissioner to Visit Port of Cape Town

16 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will undertake a monitoring and evaluation visit to the Port of Cape Town.

The purpose of the visit is in response to the recently reported increased numbers in cruise liners utilising the port as an international destination of choice.

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 cruise season, Tuesday's visit to the port is to ensure that it is ready to deal with the projected increase in international visitors.

"Cape Town Port of Entry is also the second largest cargo processing seaport and cruise liner in the country with recent rapid increases having mandated the extension of the cruise season to be moved from November to June 2024 due to high demand," the BMA said on Friday.

The BMA is responsible for the execution of frontline border law enforcement functions related to immigration control, port health, access control, biosecurity, food safety and phyto-sanitary control, land border infrastructure development and maintenance, border information and risk management.

