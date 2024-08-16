Kenya: Multichoice Slashes Gotv Supa+ Price

16 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

<em> — MultiChoice has cut monthly charges for GOtv Supa+, allowing users to save on entertainment spending.

The price has been reduced by Sh700 to Sh3,000, with the offer running until November this year.

"At MultiChoice, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best value and entertainment. The new price reduction on GOtv Supa+ reflects our commitment to making top-quality content accessible to more households. We are excited for our customers to enjoy this enhanced viewing experience and the upcoming football season," MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nzola Miranda, said.

GOtv competes with DStv but offers affordable prices.

