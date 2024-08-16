Southern Africa: SADC Troika Ministers Meeting Open

Zvamaida Murwira — The Sadc Organ Troika Ministerial Committee meeting started this morning at New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden ahead of the Troika summit to be held later today.

The Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs meeting is being held as a precursor to the regional full summit comprising Heads of State and Government set for tomorrow.

Zambia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Mulambo Haimbe who is the outgoing chairperson of the Organ officially opened this morning's meeting.

In his opening remarks, Minister Haimbe said the Sadc region is enjoying relative peace but expressed concern about the security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Troika member States, whose other members are Tanzania and Namibia, have gone into closed-door meetings.