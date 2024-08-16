Sudan: Foreign Ministry Issues Statement On Opening of Adre Border Crossing

Republic of Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Release

In its regular session held yesterday under the leadership of General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Transitional Sovereignty Council resolved to open the Adre border crossing for three months. This decision is aligned with established and mutually agreed-upon protocols, ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected citizens. The Council has tasked the Humanitarian Aid Commission with coordinating efforts with the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan to facilitate this process.

This measure underscores the Government of Sudan's commitment to its responsibilities towards all citizens, including those residing in regions that have been targeted by the rebel militia's aggression, whether in Darfur or elsewhere in the country.

In this context, the rebel militia must be compelled to allow the unobstructed passage of humanitarian aid and to cease the ongoing looting and pillaging activities to which they have become accustomed.

The Government of Sudan reaffirms its commitment to maintaining open all crossings and entry points previously designated for humanitarian aid. It further calls upon the international community, donor organizations, and relevant bodies to honor their commitments to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need, including Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries particularly those in eastern Chad. Those refugees were forcibly displaced from their homes in Darfur by the militia's acts of genocide and severe human rights violations, and they now endure harsh humanitarian conditions due to the lack of food aid for several months.