Mauritius: Public Information Campaign On the Threats Posed By Alligator Fish

A sensitisation campaign to inform the public about the dangers associated with an alligator Fish and the legal implications of importing such prohibited species, was forganised, today, by the Ministry of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, today, at the Albion Fisheries Research Centre.

The Acting Deputy Controller of the Fisheries Protection Service (FPS), Mr Poonan Rajkoomar, the Scientific Officer of the Ministry, Mrs Pushpa Seepaul-Choolhun, the Business Development Manager of La Vanille Nature Park, Mr Oumesh Rummun, and other stakeholders were present.

The campaign is being carried out following a recent operation conducted by the Fisheries Protection Service (FPS) as regard an online post in February 2024 for the sale of an alligator fish on social media. The operation, led by the officers of the FPS, resulted in the seizure of the said fish, which is classified as a dangerous specimen and harmful to the ecosystem due to its predatory nature.

Its presence can reduce the number of native fish and alter the food chain, consequently creating a negative effect to the local ecosystem's functioning and diversity as a whole.

It is important to note that the import of such species is illegal. Any person importing such specie shall commit an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of Rs 50 million or 20 years of prison.

Initially, it was planned that the alligator fish of 60cm in length would be euthanised by a Veterinary Officer and preserved for educational purposes but after several discussions with stakeholders it was decided that the fish will not be euthanised and that the La Vanille Crocodile Park will take custody of the fish.

The official handing over of the alligator fish to the La Vanille Crocodile Park was done, today, at the Albion Fisheries Research Centre.