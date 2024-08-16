Rwanda: Winner Rwanda Embarks On Boosting Local Cycling Talents

Winner Rwanda, a local sports gaming company, has taken significant steps in promoting sports development in Rwanda by sponsoring the inaugural 'Rwanda Junior Tour 2024'.

Organised by the Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy), the event took place from August 1-3, aiming at scouting young talents and preparing them to become future champions in the world of cycling.

It featured 43 young cyclists aged 17 to 19 from across the country, competing over three stages.

The first stage took the riders from BK Arena to Rwamagana District, covering a distance of 81 kilometers. The second stage was an Individual Time Trial (ITT) held in Rwamagana city, while the final stage saw the cyclists race from Rwamagana to Kigali.

A total of 12 local cycling teams participated, represented by talented and competitive young riders.

The top ten winners included Shadrack Ufitimana from Les Amis Sportifs, who completed the race in 4:23:04, and Didier Twagirayezu from Kayonza Cycling Club, who finished just 13 seconds behind.

Other notable performers were Aimé Ruhumuriza from Cycling Club for All, and Phocas Nshimiyimana from Benediction Club, who also earned the title of "top printer" and was among the competition's awardees.

As the main sponsor, Winner Rwanda played a crucial role in the success of the event, awarding the top sprinter in each stage and recognising the top three female cyclists in the Under-19 category during the race on the second day.

Aime Chris Gakwandi, the Marketing Coordinator at Winner Rwanda, emphasised the company's commitment to supporting Rwandan society through sports.

"Our involvement in the betting industry goes hand in hand with our dedication to reinvesting our profits into Rwandan society. By supporting sports, particularly youth cycling, we aim to contribute to the growth and development of the sport," he noted.

Speaking on the cyclists' spirit, Gakwandi noted that nothing brings more joy than witnessing a courageous young person striving to achieve significant milestones.

"Rwandans love cycling, and the turnout at events shows this passion. Sponsoring such competitions spreads joy across the country. We've seen the Tour du Rwanda grow to attract international participants, and if we continue to support and expand such events, it means a great deal to both the participants and the fans," he explained.

Looking ahead, Winner Rwanda plans to continue sponsoring the Rwanda Junior Tour to help nurture future cycling champions.

