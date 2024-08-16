Rwanda: Mutara II Rwogera - The Conquest of Gisaka and the Expansion of Rwanda

Mutara II Rwogera was enthroned in the former Muyira commune, now part of Nyanza district, following in the footsteps of his father, Yuhi IV Gahindiro.

Like his father, Mutara II ascended to the throne at a young age, a common occurrence due to the premature deaths of kings, often caused by disease.

In such situations, queen mothers assumed de facto control of state affairs until their sons were deemed fit to govern. Mutara II Rwogera reigned from 1830 to 1853.

His reign marked the definitive conquest of Gisaka, a long-standing rival of Rwanda. The kingdom of Gisaka was divided into three regions: Migongo (encompassing the former Rukira and Rusumo districts, now in Kirehe district), Gihunya (central, including the former Kigarama, Kabarondo, and Birenga communes, now in Kayonza district), and Mirenge (western, comprising the former Sake and Mugesera communes, now in Ngoma district).

The famous king of Gisaka, Rugeyo Zigama, died, leaving his sons, Mushongore and Ntamwete, to battle for control of the kingdom. Mushongore sought the support of Mutara II Rwogera, and in the ensuing conflict, Ntamwete was killed. Rwanda capitalized on this internal strife and swiftly conquered Gisaka, capturing the royal drum emblem known as Rukurura.

Under Mutara II Rwogera's leadership, Rwanda successfully annexed other powerful neighboring kingdoms, including Bugesera, Nduga, Ndorwa, and Gisaka.

He also resisted a Burundian invasion in what is now Nyaruguru district. This invasion, known as "Igitero cya Rwagetana," or "The Slaughter," was a surprise attack by the Burundian king, Ntare IV Rugamba, who believed that Rwanda was vulnerable due to the young age of its king.

However, Queen Mother Nyiramavugo II Nyiramongi took charge of the situation, alerting the chiefs in charge of the southern border to take necessary precautions. The Burundian army was eventually encircled and annihilated by the Rwandan forces.

A Burundian poet, Mitali, composed a poem titled "Mpoze Abalira" (May I Console Those Who Mourn), reflecting on the expedition that claimed the life of King Rugamba's daughter's husband, who had participated in the invasion. In contrast, Rwandan poets expressed different sentiments.

Bamenya, son of Ruhama, composed "Imana Zitabeshye Nyirazo" (The Oracles That Did Not Deceive Their Chosen One), emphasising that Rwogera was destined for greatness. Another poet, Nyakayonga, son of Musare, composed "Numvise Urwamo rw'Impundu" (I Have Heard the Echoes of Triumphant Joy), while Rundushya composed "Icyo Barusha Abandi Bami" (That in Which They Surpass Other Kings).

Mutara II Rwogera is remembered as a gentle and affable ruler. However, his mother, Nyiramavugo II, is portrayed differently in Rwandan tradition. Mutara II often traveled incognito to gauge the opinions of his subjects.

His unwavering dependence on his mother led to significant deviations from tradition, including granting his mother and her brother, Rwakagara, access to the esoteric code--a privilege traditionally forbidden to those of the matrilineal clan.

Prominent militias under Mutara II Rwogera included:

Abakwiye Umwami - The Worthy Ones of the King

Inzirabwoba - The Fearless

Uruyange - The Flowering

Intaganzwa - The Invincibles

Abashakamba - The Excessive Ones

Imvejuru - Sky-Falling

Under the rule of Mutara II Rwogera and his successor, Kigeli IV Rwabugili, Rwanda reached the pinnacle of its power. Mutara II Rwogera succumbed to a painful illness and was interred in Rwamiko, now part of the Rwamiko sector in Gicumbi district.