Rwanda: Citizens Have Their Say On 5th Chamber of Deputies

Rwanda's newly elected 80 Members of Parliament (MPs) were officially sworn in on Wednesday, August 14, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the nation's legislative body.

The inauguration saw Liberal Party's Gertrude Kazarwa assume the role of Speaker of Parliament, with Beline Uwineza of RPF Inkotanyi appointed as Deputy Speaker in charge of parliamentary affairs, and Mussa Fazil Harerimana of Ideal Democratic Party re-elected as Deputy Speaker overseeing Finance and Administration.

The MPs, elected during the July legislative polls, will serve a five-year term. The Parliament of Rwanda is composed of 80 seats in the lower house, including 27 reserved for special interest groups - 24 for women, two for youth, and one for persons with disabilities.

The remaining 53 seats are filled through direct elections, with candidates representing various political parties.

In interviews with The New Times, a cross section of Rwandans shared their expectations for the new Parliament, focusing on key areas such as digital innovation, educational reform, and environmental sustainability.

There is also a strong call for greater attention to equality and transparency within the government. Many citizens hope the new MPs will respond proactively to the needs and aspirations of Rwandan youth, driving progress that benefits all areas of society.

Bright Bashil, (Journalist based in Kigali)

First of all, I want to congratulate the new parliamentarians. While 63% female representation is commendable, it lacks diversity, particularly from youth, veterans, and men in uniform (Rwanda National Police and Rwanda Defence Force).

Urgent issues like GMO regulation, justice reforms, faith, marriage laws, and unmet social goals, such as 100% piped water by 2024, must be addressed. The effectiveness of this Parliament will depend on whether it prioritizes people or maintains the status quo. We will be watching closely.

Valens Rusagara Muvunankiko, Student at the Catholic Institute of Kabgayi

What I appreciate most about our Parliament is its strong female representation, making Rwanda a leader in gender balance. As Rwandans, we expect this Parliament to work even harder, especially with this new mandate.

They should actively engage with citizens to understand and address their needs, such as access to water and improved roads, to help our country achieve its development goals by 2029.

Innocent Rutsibuka, Lecturer in Muhanga District

I hope that our Parliamentarians will be more in tune with the needs and ambitions of Rwandans. They have a clear understanding of our vision and goals, and they must work diligently to achieve the objectives set for the 2017-2024 term before moving on to the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

We are confident that, under this mandate, essential services such as water, food security, education, and healthcare will be made fully accessible to all Rwandans.

Arnold Ishimwe, Artist and Resident of Rwamagana District

As we look forward to the new five-year term, I urge our elected parliamentarians to place a strong emphasis on supporting Rwanda's creative industry and safeguarding copyrights.

Many artists struggle to benefit from their work due to inadequate protection. I believe our government must prioritize the implementation of robust intellectual property laws. This will ensure that artists receive fair compensation and can thrive from their creative contributions.

Mary Nyiransengimana, Resident of Rwamagana District

As a person with a disability, I voted for parliamentarians with the hope that they would champion a shift in public attitudes towards disability.

This change is crucial not only for greater acceptance and inclusion of disabled individuals but also for creating more opportunities for us to showcase our talents and contribute to the economy.

Society must recognise and value the unique perspectives and skills that disabled individuals bring, rather than focusing solely on perceived limitations.

Additionally, improving the accessibility of public spaces and services is essential to ensure equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their abilities.

Yusufu Sebugwiza, Professional Cyclist Trainer

As a stakeholder in the sports sector, I expect the incoming parliamentarians to focus on revitalizing Rwanda's cycling sector. Once a strong competitor on the international stage, our presence has declined in recent years. With the right policies, we can restore our status as a cycling powerhouse.

I propose advocating for zero taxation on professional cycling equipment and facilities, alongside increased funding for training programs and infrastructure.

These measures will help us regain our competitive edge and secure more victories on the global stage.

Geofrey Bugingo, Guild President at the University of Rwanda

I expect our legislators to prioritize youth advocacy by focusing on several crucial areas. Firstly, they should invest in capacity-building initiatives to enhance the skills and knowledge of young people.

Additionally, they must support and promote youth participation in decision-making processes, particularly at decentralized levels where their voices can have a significant impact.

Lastly, engaging the youth in agriculture is essential for fostering their involvement in this critical sector, which can drive economic growth and ensure food security.

Juliet Cyuzuzo, Student at the University of Rwanda

I want our legislators to take decisive action on several key issues. First, it is crucial to prioritize job creation for the youth. Despite their significant investment in education, many young people face discouraging unemployment. I expect legislators to champion initiatives that create meaningful job opportunities for them.

Also, I hope they advocate for targeted training programs, especially those aimed at empowering young girls.

There is a pressing need to inspire and support girls in pursuing careers in fields such as science and technology. Many girls currently struggle with low self-esteem, which impedes their potential.

By fostering an environment that encourages their participation and growth in these areas, we can work towards a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

Immacule Nyirambonwa, Farmer in Nyamasheke District

I voted for our new parliamentarians with the hope that they will advocate for significant improvements in Kanjongo Sector, Nyamasheke District, including the upgrade of our roads.

Additionally, I expect them to support initiatives that enhance social life for adults, such as establishing special funds for adult health services, including Mutuelle de Santé and Ejo Heza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, I hope that parliamentarians champion projects related to Lake Kivu, aiming to leverage its resources to boost the local economy and benefit the surrounding communities."

Felix Hagabimana, Motor-bicycle rider in Nyamasheke District

I participated in the parliamentary elections hoping our new representatives would focus advocating for the fixing of our poor roads. There are also several important areas where we need legislative improvements.

For instance, insurance costs remain high, so revising these laws to make insurance more affordable would be greatly appreciated. Moreover, fish production in our region, especially silverfish, is not meeting demand.

I would like to see parliamentarians support and evaluate government projects aimed at boosting fish production in Lake Kivu. This would help ensure a better supply and strengthen our local economy.

Marie Muhawenimana, Youth Councilor in Nyamasheke

I hope the newly elected members of Parliament will take decisive action to address teenage pregnancies and work to reduce gender-based violence.

I also hope they focus on scaling up rural-based projects for women to enhance their livelihoods and overall well-being."

Racheal Mutesi Kalisa, Translator in Kicukiro District

As a young Rwandan, I look forward to the newly elected parliamentarians driving progress in digital innovation, education reform, and environmental sustainability. I also hope they will prioritize equality and transparency, ensuring a government that is truly responsive to the needs and voices of young people.

The story was compiled by Joan Mbabazi, Emmanuel Nkangura, Norah Nayebare, Levy Gasana, Germain Nsanzimana