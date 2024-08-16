Rwanda: Basketball - Bk Arena to Host Friday League Games

15 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Two upcoming games of the Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) will be hosted at the magnificent BK Arena on Friday, August 16.

In one of the games, giants APR and Patriots will be tussling it out at 8:30 PM, while Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Espoir will play earlier at 6 PM.

The BK Arena is a 10,000-seater facility equipped to hold sporting events, live concerts, religious events, gala dinners, product launches, and exhibitions, among other functions.

Many of the RBL 2023/2024 season games have been played at the Lycee de Kigali Gymnasium which has a capacity of hosting only 1,500 people.

In an exclusive with Times Sport on Wednesday, August 14, Richard Nyirishema, Vice President of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) confirmed that the games will be at the BK Arena, but noted that the venue for the next games is subject to confirmation.

Currently, Patriots is in second place with 30 points, three points behind APR who are leading the league with 33 points.

The most recent encounter between the two powerhouses was on Wednesday, August 7, where APR overpowered Patriots 91-70 in the semi-finals of the Rwanda Cup, a tournament that was established this year as a means of increasing the number of competitions and teams playing in the country.

