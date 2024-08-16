Rwanda: League Action Resumes As Mukura, Gasogi Battle

15 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Mukura Victory Sports will be hoping to maintain their superiority over Gasogi United when the two teams meet at Huye Stadium on Thursday, August 15 in a Primus National League week 1 encounter.

Mukura has been the better team in their last four meetings with Gasogi, winning three games and losing one.

During the 2023/24 season, Mukura beat Gasogi 2-1 at home and 4-2 away.

There have been massive changes in the Mukura Victory Sports team this season with the club bringing in quality players from abroad including Ghanaians Abdul Jalilu and Agyenim Boateng, in addition to Burundian forward Fred Niyonizeye.

Gasogi on the other hand were a bit quiet in the transfer market as they made only a few signings. However, they still have the deadly attacking duo of Akbar Muderi and Serge Kabanda in their fold. This pair can cause havoc on any day with every chance they get.

In other games on Thursday, newly promoted Vision FC will face Gorilla FC at the Kigali Pele Stadium. Vision seemed to have found their rhythm winning some vital preseason games which included a 2-1 victory over AS Kigali and a 1-0 win over Bugesera in Nyamata.

At Bugesera Stadium in Nyamata, Bugesera FC which has been far from impressive in the preseason outings will host Amagaju United. It is a game which could go either way.

