Rwanda: Photos - Day One of the Fifth Jica-Rwanda International Technical Seminar

The Japan Karate Association Rwanda (JKA-Rwanda) fifth international Karate technical seminar started in Kigali on Wednesday, August 14, at the newly refurbished Paralympic Gymnasium next to Amahoro Stadium.

The coveted four-day seminar that concludes with a Dan grading session is led by master Masaru Kamino (8th Dan), an experienced Japanese Karate instructor.

The seminar aims to provide an opportunity for karate practitioners in Rwanda to learn from high-level instructors and improve their skills.

Speaking to Times Sports, JKA-Rwanda Director Guy Rurangayire earlier noted that: "We expect more than 100 to attend the seminar."

Five senior Japanese Karate masters are participating as well as one from the United Kingdom (and three students), one Karate master from South Africa, and others from Zambia, Uganda, and Kenya.