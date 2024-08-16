Ethiopia: Tigray Teachers' Association Condemns Killing of Educator Birikti Tesfamariam

16 August 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Tigray Teachers' Association has condemned the killing of Birikti Tesfamariam, a natural science teacher, in Shire Endasilasse on 13 August, 2024.

Birikti, who taught at Afeworki primary school in Setit Humera, had been displaced by the Tigray war and was living in Shire with her family.

According to the association's statement, reviewed by Addis Standard, the tragic incident transpired while Birikti Tesfamariam's husband was absent from the home. The harrowing event unfolded in the presence of her children.

Calling for immediate action, the association has urged the federal government and regional security forces to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible. The association stressed the importance of ensuring safety for displaced individuals in the region.

This case comes amid escalating security challenges in post-war Tigray.

A recent Addis Standard article outlined the growing crisis, highlighting cases such as the kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old Mahlet Teklay in March 2024 and the February 2024 kidnapping of a family member of Mehari Kebede.

Data from 27 Tigray-based civil society organizations reveals that in the past eleven months, 12 women were murdered, 18 were raped, 10 were kidnapped, and 178 faced attempted murder.

In response, public demonstrations have occurred in Mekelle and other cities, with protesters demanding improved safety measures and an end to gender-based violence.

Local authorities have received criticism for their handling of these incidents.

