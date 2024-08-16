Zimbabwe: Chief in Bribery Storm - Demands U.S.$5k, House, Car From Cement Plant's Chinese Investors

A Hurungwe traditional leader is embroiled in a bribery storm after allegedly demanding a bribe from Chinese investors intending to set up a US$1billion cement manufacturing plant and thermal power station in the area.

Three chiefs, namely Chanetsa, Nematombo and Dendera, born Elfas Dendera, reportedly have interests in the mega project, which is set to transform the face of Magunje.

The cement factory and thermal power station project by WlH-ZIM Cement (Private) Limited, which is an investment vehicle established by Labenmon and West International Holdings, is expected to be undertaken in Hurungwe Ward 11 at Katenhe turn-off, under Headman Chasara, Chief Chanetsa. Huo Wencai, a Chinese national, is responsible for implementation of the massive project. The other directors are, Huo Yan, Xu Yongxu and Jin Xiaoliang.

One of the investors, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, confided in NewZimbabwe.com that Chief Dendera wants a kick-back inorder to convince supposedly "disgruntled" villagers on the advantages of the initiative.

"The Chief is making incessant demands for a urban property, either in Karoi or Chinhoyi, in addition to putting a security fence at his current homestead where he wants a solarised borehole installed. He also wants US$5 000 cash and a vehicle of his choice.

"He is not working alone, but with other interested parties who want to take advantage of us. The demands smack of greed and should be investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)," said the investor.

Chief Dendera reportedly made the demands after some villagers, working with a local civic organisation, raised environmental concerns over the new investment.

While most are upbeat of employment prospects, some villagers argue construction of the cement plant near Kemureza dam could alter the local ecosystem, affect aquatic life and compromise the health of inhabitants as pollutants enter the food and water supply chain.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Chief Dendera confirmed he made an initial demand for US$5 000, a town house, top-of-the-range vehicle and upgrades to his homestead, including installation of a solarised, but struggled to justify why he was making the demands.

"The issue is that initially l was not consulted and when the investors later realised they needed to involve me as l have jurisdiction over part of Magunje, including the army barracks area, they asked what their company could do for me as gratitude.

"Yes, l made demands but this was after l was asked what l wanted done for me as Chief, since this project is coming into our area, although that particular location of project site falls under Chief Chanetsa. As a neighbouring traditional leader, Chief Nematombo, is also involved," explained Chief Dendera.

"Information is getting twisted, l only made the demands after l was asked to do so by the company," he added.

Curiously, on July 25, Chief Dendera wrote to the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) director-general noting he was concerned about his subjects' health and hence the need to protect at least 18 villages.

"I as Chief Dendera am expressing my concerns as a key stakeholder of the said area in dispute for this project with reference to the eastern side of Magunje Dam and 18 homesteads under myjurisdiction that fall under me.

"I became aware of this said project after I was invited for a full council meeting on 21 June, 2024 chaired by council chair Mary Mliswa and I was very surprised and shocked.

"However, the pertinent point I am raising is that has your department done an environmental impact assessment report and if so when and what were the findings?

"I am very concerned about my subjects' food security as 18 villages under my jurisdiction benefit from Magunje Dam.

"I am also concerned about our health as a community and we have Magunje Dam in my jurisdiction which is a water source for over 10 000 inhabitants in Magunje growth point and about 5 000 in the surrounding area.

"Please note, this is not to say as Hurungwe District, me as a stakeholder, we are not embracing the project. It is the flawed processes and the environmental conditions concerns."

The investors allege Chief Dendera, who is reportedly working in cahoots with top Zanu PF officials and an army colonel, only engaged EMA inorder to pile pressure on the Chinese and justify his demands for a bribe.

The Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) also recently petitioned the government to stop construction of a proposed cement plant citing environmental and health concerns.

When contacted by NewZimbabwe.com for an update on the stand-off, EMA Mashonaland West publicity and education officer, Munyaradzi Nhariswa confirmed his agency was scrutinising an application for a greenlight on the project.

"We can confirm receipt of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the Hurungwe cement project. An all inclusive stakeholder review process is currently underway which seeks to take on board the views and opinions of interested and affected parties," Nhariswa said.

When the billion-dollar project is complete, Magunje will be an industrial hub housing a new dry-process clinker cement production line with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tonnes equipped with a 100megawatt (MW) power generation unit.

About 5 000 jobs will be created while the factory will fill the local demand gap for top-quality cement pegged at US$5 per bag, as well as high-calcium white ash.

The project owners say no displacement of villagers will occur while locals will get first preference for job opportunities and skills training needed for the massive project.