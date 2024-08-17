Africa CDC Director General Meets Angola's President João Lourenço to Discuss Health Security and Continental Preparedness

press release

His Excellency Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa CDC, held a pivotal meeting with His Excellency João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to address the urgent health security challenges facing the continent. This high-level dialogue underscored Africa CDC's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health of all Africans, particularly in the wake of the recent declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

During their discussions, Dr. Kaseya presented a comprehensive briefing on reasons that led the Epidemiology consultative Group (ECG) to advise the DG Africa CDC to declare the PHECS including the change on the epidemiology of Mpox, huge increase of the number of cases and deaths, and the fact that non-endemic countries are now reporting cases.

Dr. Kaseya commended President Lourenço for his exemplary leadership in halting the cholera outbreak within the SADC region and for his instrumental role in negotiating a ceasefire in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. These efforts have not only brought stability to the region but have also strengthened the foundations of health security across Africa.

In turn, President Lourenço lauded Dr. Kaseya for his steadfast leadership in advancing the health sector across the continent. He expressed his full commitment to supporting the containment of the Mpox outbreak and agreed to convene a summit of African Heads of State before the end of August 2024. This summit will be crucial in formulating a coordinated response to the outbreak, which has already affected 17 countries.

Both leaders underscored the critical importance of enhancing Africa's capacity to locally produce vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Such self-reliance is essential for the continent's long-term health security and resilience.

Dr. Kaseya conveyed his profound gratitude for President Lourenço's leadership and his unwavering dedication to the health security agenda.