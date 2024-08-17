Somalia: Ethiopia and Somalia Move Closer to Resolving Somaliland Dispute

Ethiopia and Somalia have made "notable progress" in resolving a dispute sparked by Ethiopia's agreement with Somaliland, a breakaway region that Somalia claims as its own.

The dispute centers on a controversial deal in which Somaliland would lease a portion of its coastline to Ethiopia for the establishment of a marine force base, in exchange for Ethiopia potentially recognising Somaliland's independence.

The deal, agreed in January, has heightened tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, with Somalia viewing it as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, has strongly opposed the agreement and has even suggested that it is prepared to take drastic measures to defend its claims.

In response to the growing tensions, Turkey has stepped in as a mediator, hosting talks between the two nations to find a peaceful resolution.

"I am pleased to announce that the number and extent of issues we discussed, has increased significantly, compared to the first round," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a video message on Tuesday.

Fidan said both sides had shown a willingness to engage on the technical details of the dispute.

"We believe that a collaborative and constructive solution is within reach," he said.

Fidan made the comments at the end of a second round of talks between the foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia that are being mediated by Turkey.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Conflict Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Flanked by his counterparts from Ethiopia and Somalia, Fidan added that a third round of talks would be held on Sept. 17.

Fidan, who has held meetings with his Ethiopian counterpart, Taye Atske Selassie, and Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi since Monday, did not provide details on the discussions.

However, last week he told reporters that he had proposed an arrangement that would ensure Ethiopia's sea access via Somalia. In return, Ethiopia would acknowledge Somalia's territorial integrity and political sovereignty, he said.

In the video, Selassie thanked Turkey for its mediation and reaffirmed Ethiopia's wish to "secure dependable access to and from the sea."

"We look forward to having continued engagement that will ultimately help us resolve current differences and restore normal relations," he said.

Fiqi said progress was made in the latest round of talks, and expressed hope that the momentum will result in a solution.

"Somalia remains committed to protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity," he said.

A first round of talks was also held in the Turkish capital in July.

Turkey has forged close ties with Somalia, and recently signed deals toward cooperation in defence and oil and gas exploration. It also has economic and trade ties with Ethiopia.

(with newswires)