Namibia: 'We Must Bring Swapo Electoral Vote Under 40 Percent' - Venaani

17 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani says the party's goal in the upcoming elections is to reduce Swapo's votes to under 40%.

Venaani made these remarks at the party's trinity congresses of the PDM Youth League, the Women's League and the Elders' Council.

"In light of these elections, the goal is clear: we must bring the ruling Swapo party's share of the electoral vote under 40%. This is an ambitious target and it demands that the PDM be firing on all cylinders," Venaani said.

He added that PDM is capable of reaching the target.

"We are the political formation that took away their two-thirds majority. The importance of these congresses cannot be overstated; they will be pivotal in determining our strategies and enhancing our electoral share," he said.

According to Venaani, the party's strength and unity is vital for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to governance.

"Furthermore, we are aware of the recent Afrobarometer survey giving Swapo's Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah a commanding lead of 50,8%, in the upcoming elections. We challenge this inaccurate and out-of-touch narrative, it does not accurately reflect what the masses feel," Venaani said.

He referred to a South African survey that misjudged Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters, which was predicted to overtake the Democratic Alliance but did not.

He said the party must be cautious of narratives that aim to undermine their resolve.

"This poll simply sought to drive home a narrative that opposition parties in Namibia seek to only take up the official opposition status. As for the PDM, we have been the official opposition for the past decade."

He said their ambition is not just to hold that position but to govern or be part of a coalition government.

"To serve the well-being of our citizens and provide the government they deserve. This is where our resolve should be focused."

