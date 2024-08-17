Southern Africa: Ongoing Civil War in DRC Poses Threat to SADC Peace, Security - Mbumba

President Nangolo Mbumba says the ongoing civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) poses a potential threat to regional peace and security.

Mbumba made these remarks at the 44th ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit of heads of state and government in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The summit is held under the theme, 'Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC'.

Mbumba, who is the outgoing chairperson of the SADC organ on defence and security, said the objectives of the Regional Strategic Indicative Development Plan 2020-2050 cannot be achieved if the fundamental pillar of peace, security and good governance is compromised.

"Our region is still faced with persistent security challenges in the eastern DRC, following the resurgence of conflict and activities of armed groups, including the M23," Mbumba said.

"This is a source of great concern for the region, as it poses a potential threat to regional peace and security. It therefore requires a collective effort and stronger political will for us to ensure that peace comes to the people of the DRC."

Mbumba commended all SADC member states for providing resources and materials in support of objectives of the SADC mission in Mozambique and the SADC mission in the DRC.

"Due to these collective efforts, the situation in Cabo Delgado has normalised and the displaced persons are returning to their places of origin," he added.