Kenyan Film Explores the Struggles of Motherhood and Mental Health in Africa

Poignant Kenyan short film Act of Love, screened in Nairobi this week, is on a mission to raise awareness about maternal mental health in Africa - with a special focus on postpartum depression. Inspired by a true story, the film has spent the past year touring film festivals across the continent and is now reaching an even broader audience.

Penned by Shelly Gitonga and set in Nairobi, Act of Love tells the heart-wrenching story of Juliana, a young mother struggling to keep her sanity as she faces the challenges of motherhood and the harsh realities of life.

After losing her job at a restaurant, Juliana, portrayed by Mwixx Mutinda, is forced to downsize to a single-room home in an informal settlement, where she desperately searches for new work to support herself and her two-month-old baby.

However, her situation rapidly deteriorates. A series of unfortunate events, sparked by her baby's cries, causes Juliana to lose a promising job interview. Overwhelmed by frustration and despair, she begins to question her love for her child.

Accept Manage my choices "What inspired me was my own experience with postpartum depression," Gitonga told RFI.

"It's pretty much me feeling alone in the dark, trying to clasp on any straws of relatability with anyone going through the same thing I'm going through," she said.

Online searches failed to find stories story that related with what Gitonga was going through, leading her to write the story.

"After every community screening, there's always a mum who comes up to thank me for giving a voice to what they went through," Gitonga added.

Directed by Eric M. Mwangi, Act of Love is the result of a close collaboration between the director, the scriptwriter and the film's producers.

Since its premiere in October 2023, it's been met with critical acclaim, earning 18 festival selections, 24 nominations, and 10 awards within just 11 months.

This week the film was screened at the Unseen Nairobi venue in Kilimani, as part of the build-up to the 2024 Cradle Arts Festival, with support from the mental health charity Mental 360.

Raising awareness on motherhood and mental illness

"We are pleased to be able to screen the powerful Act of Love to raise awareness about postpartum depression (PPD)," said Bright Shitemi, the executive director of Mental 360.

The Cradle Arts Festival, where the film was featured, is an annual event that celebrates art and creativity in Kenya, with a particular focus on raising awareness about mental health and wellness.

Shirleen Wangari, the producer of the film at Blackwell Films, emphasised the importance of addressing this often-overlooked issue.

"In Kenya, the prevalence of postpartum depression is reported to be between 11-13 percent, impacting the well-being of mothers, newborns, families, and communities.

"Act of Love is breaking the silence on postpartum depression in Kenya and Africa."

Wangari further explained the serious consequences of untreated PPD.

"The condition can impair a mother's ability to care for her child and, in extreme cases, can lead to postpartum psychosis, suicide, or infanticide."

Scriptwriter Shelly Gitonga highlighted the global and regional scale of the issue, adding that Act of Love is a film that makes society acknowledge the "ugly side" of motherhood.

"Statistics show that postpartum depression affects 10-20 percent of women globally - but in Africa the situation is worse, with 10-32 percent of women suffering from PPD."

An African journey

Act of Love has garnered widespread recognition, winning multiple awards, including at the 13th Kalasha International Film and TV Awards in Kenya, the Nile Grand Prize for Best Short Film, and the 13th Luxor African Film Festival in Egypt.

It has also been selected for prestigious film festivals such as the 2023 Zanzibar International Film Festival (Ziff) in Tanzania, the 2023 Swahili International Film Festival and Awards in Kenya, and the 2024 FAME Shorts Festival in Cape Town, South Africa.

Chloe Genga, from Nairobi-based production company LightBox Africa, shared the film's broader mission.

"We have begun special screenings for underserved communities of women and healthcare workers across Kenya and Africa to raise further awareness and spark conversations for supportive action on postpartum depression, maternal health, and mental health."