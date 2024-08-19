South Africa: Load Shedding Suspension Continues

Load shedding remains suspended, with Eskom providing uninterrupted power supply for over 142 consecutive days since 26 March 2024, including over 108 days of constant supply throughout the winter period.

There has been no load shedding since the start of Eskom's financial year on 1 April 2024.

According to Eskom, the Generation Operational Recovery Plan continues to enhance efficiencies for Eskom, resulting in a R10.21 billion reduction in Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) diesel expenditure from 1 April 2024 to 15 August 2024.

"This represents approximately a 74% decrease compared to the same period last year," the power utility explained.

Eskom said the last time South Africa experienced over four months of load shedding suspension was more than four years ago, from 16 March 2020 to 9 July 2020, when load shedding was suspended for 116 days.

Eskom has maintained an average Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 67% over the week.

In addition, over the past seven days, Majuba, Lethabo, Kendal, Kusile, and the peaking stations have recorded an EAF greater than 70%.

In addition, four more power stations have achieved an EAF above 60%.

"Notably, five of these stations were part of the priority list in our recovery plan. Eskom's operational efficiency continues to surpass its winter assumptions, with current unplanned outages averaging between 9 800MW and 12 400MW since 01 April 2024 - the start of Eskom's Financial Year 2025," the organisation added.

Friday's figures were sitting at 10 145MW, which according to Eskom was still significantly lower than the winter 2024 forecast.

However, the winter forecast, published in April, anticipated a likely scenario of unplanned outages at 15 500MW and load shedding limited to Stage 2 still remaining in force.

Eskom is expected to announce on 26 August 2024, its outlook for the summer period from 1 September 2024 to 31 March 2025.