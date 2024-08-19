Sudan: Al-Burhan Meet Sudanese-Egyptian Media Delegation

Port-Sudan — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and General Commander of the Armed Forces, General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has briefed the Sudanese - Egyptian media delegation on the developments in the situation in Sudan on the background of the mutiny staged by the terrorist Rapid Support militia against the state and its institutions, stressing the ability of the Armed Forces to defeat and eliminate the mutiny.

This came during his meeting in his office on Saturday with the Sudanese-Egyptian media delegation, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Samia Al-Hadi.

He said that whoever wants to stop the war must talk to the outlaws who attack civilians in their areas, stressing that the violations committed by the militia against the Sudanese people are unprecedented in all wars in the world.

He pointed to the polarization practiced by the Dagalo militia among the tribes and its efforts to create a social rift within them, indicating that the government's position on any negotiations is known through the vision that was presented to the mediators.

Al-Burhan said that efforts are underway to form a government to manage the transitional period.

He expressed his thanks to Egypt, its leadership and people, for standing by Sudan and its hosting to the Sudanese who sought refuge there.

The President of the Sovereignty Council thanked the Egyptian media delegation for its professionalism in addressing the situation in Sudan and its coverage of events with complete impartiality and transparency.

Meanwhile, Al-Hindi Ezz-Eddun, the head of the delegation, explained in a press statement that the delegation is a joint Sudanese - Egyptian media delegation, indicating that the President of the Sovereignty Council provided an update on the political and security situation, through which the delegation was reassured that the Armed Forces is steadfast and strong and is moving forward to end the battle of dignity soon.

He said that Gen. Al-Burhan has stressed the openness of Sudan government to any initiatives that stick to Sudan's sovereignty, the integrity of its territories, and the implementation of the decisions of the Jeddah Agreement which was signed on May 11, 2023.