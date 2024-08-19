Malawi: Chakwera Exits Zimbabwe, Travels to Europe to Garner More Support

18 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has left Zimbabwe for Italy and thereafter, Germany, where he is expected to hold a series of discussions that will hinge on garnering support for Malawi's development agenda.

Chakwera left Zimbabwe through the Robert Mugabe International Airport and he is expected to first jet into Rome's Vatican City, where he is scheduled to hold discussions with Pope Francis and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Cardinal Secretary of State.

Thereafter, President Chakwera will head to Rome, Italy, where he will meet with heads of various international institutions based in the city. The meetings are designed to further Malawi's development by seeking additional support and partnerships.

From Italy,the President's next destination wil be German's Capital City, Berlin, where he is scheduled to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

While in Berlin, President Chakwera is set to hold bilateral discussions with his Germany counterpart on a wide range of issues, including potential investments in the development of modern vessels for Lake Malawi.

Besides, the President will meet with German government officials, business executives from the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from a leading German shipping company to explore avenues for enhancing Malawi's maritime infrastructure-which has been in a state of disrepair for so many years due to negligence by previous political regimes.

