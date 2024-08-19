Sudan: Top UN Official in Sudan Hails Re-Opening of Adre Border Crossing Point From Chad to Darfur

As the humanitarian community races against time to fight famine in parts of Darfur and other conflict-affected areas, the top United Nations official in Sudan today welcomed the decision by the Sudanese authorities to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid through the Adre border crossing point from Chad to Darfur.

"The Adre crossing is a critical lifeline for the people of Sudan," said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. "This humanitarian route will help us deliver emergency food and nutrition supplies, medicine, shelter, and other life-saving assistance to millions of people in desperate need."

Following the closure of the Adre crossing point by the Sudanese authorities in February, the UN and its humanitarian partners have been using the Tine border crossing into North Darfur. Heavy rains and flooding in recent weeks have significantly impeded aid being transported through Tine. Humanitarian organizations have relief supplies in eastern Chad that are ready to move via Adre crossing.

"We have been relentlessly advocating for the reopening of the Adre crossing, as it is the most effective and shortest route to deliver humanitarian assistance to Sudan at the scale and speed required, especially to Darfur," Ms. Nkweta-Salami said. "Every minute and every mile counts - and can mean the difference between life and death for the millions of people affected by this conflict."

Food insecurity in Sudan has reached record levels, with nearly 26 million people in acute hunger. On 1 August, famine conditions were confirmed in Zamzam displacement camp near Al Fasher in North Darfur. Food security experts warn that civilians in a further 13 localities in other parts of Sudan are at risk of famine.

"Given what is at stake, it is essential to expedite humanitarian access by keeping the Adre border crossing open permanently to avoid delays. Additionally, all parties must remove all unnecessary bureaucratic impediments into Darfur and other areas facing acute needs, guarantee the safety and security of aid workers and assets in Al Fasher and facilitate unimpeded aid delivery through all possible routes into and within the country, including across conflict lines as agreed in the Jeddah Declaration," said Ms. Nkweta-Salami.

Ms. Nkweta-Salami also underscored the need for urgent funds to scale up efforts to reach all people in need. More than seven months into the year, the $2.7 billion Sudan humanitarian appeal for 2024 is just 33 per cent funded, constraining and limiting the response by the UN, international and national NGOs in Sudan, including in Darfur, Kordofan and Khartoum. More than 125 humanitarian organizations are on the ground and have reached nearly 8 million people with some form of humanitarian aid since January.

For more information, please contact: Tapiwa Gomo, gomo@un.org; +249 91 217 0418