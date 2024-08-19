Sudan: Statement Attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - On the Decision of the Sudanese Authorities to Re-Open the Adre Border Crossing

17 August 2024
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)
press release

The Secretary-General commends the decision of the Sudanese authorities to reopen the Adre border crossing between Chad and Darfur, the most direct and efficient route for humanitarian aid to reach the millions in Darfur facing record levels of acute hunger.

The Secretary-General underscores the importance of concrete and sustained measures to facilitate humanitarian access and protect civilians, in accordance with the obligations of Sudanese parties under international humanitarian law and previously agreed modalities. Humanitarian organizations must have full, safe and unhindered access to reach all civilians in need across Darfur, and across the country as a whole.

The United Nations remains fully committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to help end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 17 August 2024

