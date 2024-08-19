Uganda: Bebe Cool Defends Speaker Among Against Corruption Allegations

Singer Moses Ssali highlights Speaker Anita Among's contributions to Bukedea amid corruption accusations, questioning the validity of the claims.

Singer Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, has come to the defence of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among against recent corruption accusations.

Speaking to journalists in Bukedea on Saturday, ahead of the 21st edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSA) games, Bebe Cool dismissed the corruption claims as unjustified.

The games are set to begin this Sunday at Bukedea Sports Park, a facility built by Speaker Among.

Bebe Cool highlighted the developments brought to Bukedea by Among, including a medical school, sports arena, and other facilities.

He argued that labeling her as corrupt overlooks her contributions to the area.

"I've shown you the facilities Speaker Anita Among has established in Bukedea," Bebe Cool said.

"This lady has been in Parliament for less than three years, yet she's already built a school, stadium, and sports arena--all on her own, without government support. So, where does the corruption issue arise?" Bebe Cool questioned.

Recently, protests erupted across Uganda, with demonstrators accusing Parliament, and particularly Speaker Among, of corruption. Some protesters demanded her resignation and even her arrest, citing alleged involvement in corruption scandals.

However, Bebe Cool opposed these calls, suggesting that Among is being politically targeted for her role in passing the anti-gay bill.

He argued that her achievements in Bukedea should shield her from such accusations, emphasizing that her arrest would deprive the community of further development.

"If Anita Among is imprisoned for alleged corruption, what happens to the thousands of people benefiting directly from her initiatives? How about the millions in Eastern Uganda who are reaping the benefits of her work? Is she truly corrupt, or is this backlash because she signed the anti-gay bill?" Bebe Cool asked.

Speaker Among is currently in Bukedea for the official opening of the Bukedea Sports Park, which she believes will significantly boost sports in the community.

"This new facility will greatly promote sports in our community," Among shared on X.

The facility, which includes a football stadium, indoor sports arena, and Olympic-size swimming pool, will be officially opened by President Museveni this Sunday.

At the 21st edition of the FEASSA Games, a total of 20 teams will represent Uganda in the primary schools category.

The Ugandan contingent will compete in five sports disciplines: football, volleyball, netball, athletics, and goal ball.

Teams from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania will participate in the event.