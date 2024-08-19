Sudan Declares Cholera Outbreak

18 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Sudan officially declared an outbreak of cholera on Saturday, August 17, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said more than 300 people had died of disease, Xinhua reported.

"The laboratory test of watery diarrhea at the Public Health Laboratory proves it to be cholera," health minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris reportedly said 11,327 cholera cases with 316 deaths had been reported in Sudan, and that dengue fever and meningitis infections were also on the rise.

ALSO READ: UN encourages peaceful solution to Sudan conflict

Epidemic diseases such as cholera, malaria, measles and dengue fever have left hundreds dead in Sudan since the start of a war that has displaced more than 10 million people and forced 2.2 million others to seek refuge in neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations.

More than 16,000 people have been killed in the war which broke out in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.