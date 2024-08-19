Somalia's Official Information Bill Draws International Criticism

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has joined a chorus of international voices expressing grave concern over Somalia's proposed Official Information Bill (OIB), warning that it threatens to unravel the country's democratic foundations. The bill, approved by the Council of Ministers in March 2024, is currently in the Federal Parliament for endorsement.

The legislation has drawn international criticism for its potential to restrict access to information, a right protected by Somalia's constitution and international human rights standards. The bill includes broad exemptions that could allow the government to classify information as confidential or related to national security, potentially without adequate oversight or justification.

A coalition of global organizations, including the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and the African Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC), has urged the Somali government to withdraw the bill. They advocate for a comprehensive review involving all stakeholders to ensure the law promotes transparency and aligns with the African Union Model Law on Access to Information.

The secretive drafting of the bill, without public or stakeholder consultations, has also come under fire. This approach not only questions the bill's legitimacy but also risks fostering a culture of secrecy within Somalia's public sector, potentially leading to corruption.

The passage of the OIB could mark a significant setback for Somalia, potentially reversing gains made in open governance and accountability. The international community and local civil society groups are intensifying their pressure on the government, emphasizing the bill's implications for Somalia's human rights and governance framework.

As the debate continues, the response from the Federal Government of Somalia to these criticisms remains unseen. However, the mounting pressure suggests a critical juncture for Somalia's legislative direction, with calls for laws that genuinely foster the free flow of information and uphold the rights of its citizens.

The joint statement underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and human rights in Somalia, warning that adopting such a restrictive law could set back the country's progress towards democracy.