Ethiopia: Amhara Region to Implement Comprehensive Dev't Roadmap to Address Challenges

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Amhara Region is preparing to implement a Transcendent Growth and Sustainable Development Roadmap and Strategic Plan aimed at mitigating the existing multifaceted challenges and to ensure sustainable development in the region.

A forum, organized to solicit supplementary ideas to further enrich the roadmap in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, Amhara Region's Chief Administrator, Arega Kebede, regional and federal officials, held today.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen said this discussion marks a significant step towards breaking the cycle of conflict and ushering in a new era of prosperity for the region.

Temesgen emphasized the plan's role as a beacon of hope for the people, highlighting its meticulous development based on a thorough understanding of the region's past and future aspirations.

He commended the regional leadership for their efforts in developing the plan besides addressing the challenges of security.

Drawing on experiences from other countries that have overcome similar crises, the region has crafted a one-year plan for the initial period, serving as a pilot for the long-term vision.

The initial one year plan will be implemented during the upcoming 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year the Deputy PM stated.

The plan will be shared with leaders, the general public, the diaspora, and partner organizations to foster widespread support and collaboration, Temesgen added.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the critical importance of successful implementation of the plan, urging all levels of leadership to dedicate their full efforts to this endeavor.

He reiterated the federal government's commitment to supporting the Amhara region in achieving its full potential and contributing to the nation's overall prosperity.

The Chief Administrator of Amhara Region Arega Kebede stated the challenges of region emphasizing the ongoing efforts of the leadership to address both immediate challenges and the root causes of the crisis.

He emphasized that the newly developed plan offers a comprehensive approach to development, political stability, and peace building.

The 25-year roadmap, that will be implemented starting from 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year, and its accompanying five-year strategic plans are designed to harness the region's potential and accelerate economic growth.

A corridor spatial plan has been created to optimize development across different areas to facilitate implementation.

The forum provided a platform for stakeholders to express their support and contribute ideas to the plan, with the ultimate goal of uniting the people of Amhara behind a shared vision for a brighter future.