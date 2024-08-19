Uganda Faces Uphill Battle to End HIV By 2030 Amid High Prevalence in Key Populations

Uganda is grappling with significant challenges in its fight against HIV, particularly among key populations.

Dr Daniel Byamukama, the head of HIV Prevention at the Uganda AIDS Commission, has highlighted alarming HIV prevalence rates: 33 percent among sex workers, 15 percent among prisoners, and 17 percent among people who inject drugs.

These figures underscore the difficulty of achieving the ambitious goal of ending HIV by 2030. Despite ongoing efforts, including the implementation of various prevention programs and increased access to antiretroviral therapy, these key populations remain disproportionately affected.

Factors such as stigma, discrimination, and limited access to healthcare services exacerbate the vulnerability of these groups, making it challenging to curb the spread of HIV.

Additionally, gender-based violence, which remains prevalent in Uganda, further complicates efforts to reduce HIV transmission.

Women and girls, particularly those in key populations, are at higher risk of contracting HIV due to violence and unequal power dynamics in relationships, which limit their ability to negotiate safe sex practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted Uganda's fight against HIV. The pandemic disrupted healthcare services, leading to reduced access to HIV testing, treatment, and prevention services.

This disruption has likely contributed to the persistence of high HIV prevalence in key populations.

To overcome these challenges, Uganda must intensify its efforts to address the underlying social determinants of health.

This includes expanding harm reduction programs, such as needle exchange and opioid substitution therapy for people who inject drugs, and scaling up community-led initiatives that provide tailored support to sex workers and prisoners.

Additionally, public health campaigns must continue to fight stigma and discrimination, ensuring that key populations have access to comprehensive and non-discriminatory healthcare services.

International support and collaboration will also be crucial in achieving the 2030 target. Uganda must strengthen partnerships with global health organisations to secure the necessary resources and expertise to combat HIV effectively.

Without a significant shift in approach and increased investment, Uganda's goal of ending HIV by 2030 may remain out of reach.

However, with targeted strategies and a commitment to addressing the needs of key populations, the country can make substantial progress in its battle against HIV.