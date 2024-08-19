Uganda Faces Uphill Battle to End HIV By 2030 Amid High Prevalence in Key Populations

18 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

Uganda is grappling with significant challenges in its fight against HIV, particularly among key populations.

Dr Daniel Byamukama, the head of HIV Prevention at the Uganda AIDS Commission, has highlighted alarming HIV prevalence rates: 33 percent among sex workers, 15 percent among prisoners, and 17 percent among people who inject drugs.

These figures underscore the difficulty of achieving the ambitious goal of ending HIV by 2030. Despite ongoing efforts, including the implementation of various prevention programs and increased access to antiretroviral therapy, these key populations remain disproportionately affected.

Factors such as stigma, discrimination, and limited access to healthcare services exacerbate the vulnerability of these groups, making it challenging to curb the spread of HIV.

Additionally, gender-based violence, which remains prevalent in Uganda, further complicates efforts to reduce HIV transmission.

Women and girls, particularly those in key populations, are at higher risk of contracting HIV due to violence and unequal power dynamics in relationships, which limit their ability to negotiate safe sex practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted Uganda's fight against HIV. The pandemic disrupted healthcare services, leading to reduced access to HIV testing, treatment, and prevention services.

This disruption has likely contributed to the persistence of high HIV prevalence in key populations.

To overcome these challenges, Uganda must intensify its efforts to address the underlying social determinants of health.

This includes expanding harm reduction programs, such as needle exchange and opioid substitution therapy for people who inject drugs, and scaling up community-led initiatives that provide tailored support to sex workers and prisoners.

Additionally, public health campaigns must continue to fight stigma and discrimination, ensuring that key populations have access to comprehensive and non-discriminatory healthcare services.

International support and collaboration will also be crucial in achieving the 2030 target. Uganda must strengthen partnerships with global health organisations to secure the necessary resources and expertise to combat HIV effectively.

Without a significant shift in approach and increased investment, Uganda's goal of ending HIV by 2030 may remain out of reach.

However, with targeted strategies and a commitment to addressing the needs of key populations, the country can make substantial progress in its battle against HIV.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.